It’ll feel like Summer on this first day of June

Most should stay dry today with mainly sunny skies, but a stray shower cannot be ruled out this afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the 70s and low 80s this afternoon.

A stray shower is possible this evening, but most will stay dry under mainly clear skies tonight. Low temperatures should stay in the 50s all night long.

We’ll stay Summer-like tomorrow as temperatures soar into the upper 70s and low/mis 80s Friday afternoon. Once again, the majority of us should stay dry with plenty of sun, but we could see a stray shower during the afternoon hours.

A series of weak fronts will swing through our region this weekend bringing the chance for a few spotty showers. Any showers that do form this weekend should be pretty brief. Temperatures will stay mild on Saturday and will cool into the upper 60s and 70s on Sunday.

Temperatures will remain slightly below average next week in the upper 60s and 70s. A few showers are possible to start the week off, but drier air looks to move in mid-week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

