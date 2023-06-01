Granada Theater Thursday: The Little Mermaid (2023); plus the 249th Army Band coming this summer
The Granada is located at 537 Commerce Street
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Ariel, Flounder, Sebastian and the whole cast of characters both above and under the sea are swimming in success at the box office raking in roughly 95.5 million over the Memorial Day weekend.
And you still have the chance to see the Little Mermaid (2023) at the Granada Theater. House Manager of the Nicole Smith stopped by to discuss it all with our Joshua Bolden. Also hear from the stars about the music in the film in the interview below.
The film stars Halle Bailey as the Little Mermaid--Bailey first burst on the scene with minor roles in Last Holiday starring Queen Latifah, Tyler Perry’s House of Payne, & Disney Channel’s Austin and Ally.
She starred in the ‘black-ish spin-off ‘grown-ish’ from 2017-2022 as Sky Forester.
In the early 2000s was noticed by Grammy-Award winning singer Beyonce Knowles-Carter for performing covers of her hits alongside her sister Chloe Bailey on YouTube.
The duo released the albums, ‘The Kids Are Alright’ in 2018 & ‘Ungodly Hour’ in 2020.
The sisters would quickly be signed to Knowles-Carter’s Parkwood label as ChloeXHalle.’
Showtimes and tickets can be purchased by clicking here.
Plus the 249th Army Band is performing an assortment of patriotic tunes this July 9th at 5 PM.
Also later this year, Badfinger will be gracing the Granada stage. They will be performing on September 15th at 7 PM.
You can purchase tickets ranging from $25 -$35 here.
