Granada Theater Thursday: The Little Mermaid (2023); plus the 249th Army Band coming this summer

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Ariel, Flounder, Sebastian and the whole cast of characters both above and under the sea are swimming in success at the box office raking in roughly 95.5 million over the Memorial Day weekend.

And you still have the chance to see the Little Mermaid (2023) at the Granada Theater. House Manager of the Nicole Smith stopped by to discuss it all with our Joshua Bolden. Also hear from the stars about the music in the film in the interview below.

The youngest of King Triton’s daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. With mermaids forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy.

The film stars Halle Bailey as the Little Mermaid--Bailey first burst on the scene with minor roles in Last Holiday starring Queen Latifah, Tyler Perry’s House of Payne, & Disney Channel’s Austin and Ally.

She starred in the ‘black-ish spin-off ‘grown-ish’ from 2017-2022 as Sky Forester.

In the early 2000s was noticed by Grammy-Award winning singer Beyonce Knowles-Carter for performing covers of her hits alongside her sister Chloe Bailey on YouTube.

The duo released the albums, ‘The Kids Are Alright’ in 2018 & ‘Ungodly Hour’ in 2020.

The sisters would quickly be signed to Knowles-Carter’s Parkwood label as ChloeXHalle.’

Showtimes and tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

Plus the 249th Army Band is performing an assortment of patriotic tunes this July 9th at 5 PM.

A unit of the West Virginia National Guard performing live at the Granada Theater. This Family oriented and Patriotic concert is free.

Also later this year, Badfinger will be gracing the Granada stage. They will be performing on September 15th at 7 PM.

You can purchase tickets ranging from $25 -$35 here.

Badfinger is a Welsh rock band formed in 1961, and one of the world’s longest running bands. Performing under various lineups since 1968 Joey Molland has kept the legacy of Badfinger alive. Badfinger performs in theatres, and at fairs & festivals throughout the U.S and still commands immense crowds and standing room venues. They are recognized for their influence on the 1970s power pop genre, having sold an estimated 14 million records. Badfinger had four consecutive worldwide hits from 1970 to 1972: “Come and Get It” (written and produced by Paul McCartney, 1970), “No Matter What” (produced by Mal Evans, 1970), “Day After Day” (produced by George Harrison, 1971), and “Baby Blue” (produced by Todd Rundgren, 1972). Their song “Without You” (1970) has been recorded many times, and became a US and UK number-one hit for Harry Nilsson and, twenty-four years later, a UK number-one for Mariah Carey.

Hear all about it in the interview above and find ticket information on wvva.com

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.