Former ‘Family Feud’ contestant Bliefnick found guilty in wife’s killing

This booking image provided by Adams County, Ill., administration, shows Timothy Bliefnick of Quincy, Ill., who was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his estranged wife, Rebecca Bliefnick. (Adams County, Illl., Administration via AP)(AP)
By Dylan Smith and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM/Gray News) - After more than four hours of deliberation, a jury found an Illinois husband guilty of all charges related to the shooting death of his estranged wife.

Timothy Bliefnick, 40, was found guilty Wednesday on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of home invasion in Rebecca Bliefnick’s killing.

“We should not be living in a world where a crime like this is possible,” said Rebecca Bliefnick’s sister, Sarah Reilly. “My parents were robbed of their daughter, and as a parent myself I cannot imagine a greater torture.”

He was cuffed and taken away without struggle following the verdict.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Aug. 11. Adams County Assistant State’s Attorney Josh Jones said prosecutors will likely ask for a life sentence.

“This is not a happy day because let’s not forget, those three boys have lost their mother and their father,” Jones said.

The body of Rebecca Bliefnick was found Feb. 23 by a family member inside her home after she failed to pick up her children from school. She had been shot multiple times.

Timothy Bliefnick was arrested March 13, 12 days after his Quincy home was searched.

Bliefnick had previously been a contestant on the game show “Family Feud” in an episode that aired in 2020.

During the game, he and other contestants were asked to guess the most popular answers to a survey of the question “What was the biggest mistake you made at your wedding?”

Bliefnick answered, “saying, ‘I do.’”

He immediately told host Steve Harvey “not mine to say, not mine to say. I love my wife.” He also said, “I’m going to get in trouble for that, aren’t I?”

