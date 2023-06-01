CNX expands to Mullins Building in Richlands

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - The natural gas company, CNX will be expanding into the Mullins Building in downtown Richlands. The move comes thanks to a $900K loan from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority to the Tazewell County Industrial Development Authority.

The IDA used $500K of the loan to purchase 122 acres of land from CNX in Tazewell, extending from Fincastle Avenue to the Tazewell Industrial Park. The additional $400K was loaned to CNX and will be used for the expansion into the Mullins Building.

The agreement requires CNX to invest all $900K from the loan and land purchase into the Mullins Building renovation. CNX also agreed to retain 67 jobs and add eight more full-time jobs with an average wage of $100K.

“This is a huge economic boost to the Town of Richlands. We’ll have over 70 good paid employees that will be here using our local businesses, using our local restaurants, our gas stations so that in itself is huge,” said Board of Supervisors Chairperson, Shanna Plaster.

CNX Resources will be relocating from its current location in Claypool Hill to Richlands. The move is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2024. Plaster says The land purchased from CNX in Tazewell will be used for future economic developments. She says this is a big win for both Richlands and Tazewell.

