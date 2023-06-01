Caught on cam: Officer cuts loose fawn trapped in backyard soccer net

The bodycam footage shared by police shows an officer cutting the fawn loose in just one minute. (SOURCE: WESTLAKE PD)
By Rachel Vadaj and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An officer in Ohio helped free a fawn that got caught in a soccer net in a homeowner’s backyard with the event captured on video.

The Westlake police officer said a concerned citizen called for help after a baby deer was found caught in their backyard soccer net on Saturday.

Neighbors attempted to free the animal themselves, but Westlake police said the “mommy deer was too protective.”

Bodycam footage shared by police showed an officer cutting the fawn loose in just one minute.

Once freed, the fawn jumped back onto his hooves and scurried back to his mom, who anxiously waited close by to be reunited with her baby.

“Officers responded to handle the situation as we do many times each day and night (although most don’t involve a cute spotted Bambi),” Westlake police said.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Hampton
WVVA Hometown Hero: McDowell County merchant puts people first
Community saddened by closing of AMC Theater at Mercer Mall
Former Mercer Mall theater to reopen under new name
It's always been Bowen's dream to make a career out of his music.
Man from West Virginia competes on America’s Got Talent
“Church Outside” coming to Farmers Livestock Market in Tazewell, VA
“Church Outside” coming to Farmers Livestock Market in Tazewell, VA
Nichole Brooks
Brooks accepts 2nd degree murder plea deal

Latest News

Officials in Alaska say three people have died and two others remain missing after a boat...
‘Tragic event’: 3 dead, 2 missing after fishing charter boat capsizes in Alaska
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks during a news conference after President Joe...
Senate races to wrap up Biden-McCarthy debt ceiling deal before default deadline
Felix Rosenqvist, top, of Sweden, hits the wall in the second turn during the Indianapolis 500...
Fan whose car was damaged by flying tire at Indianapolis 500 will receive new ride
Billy Joel speaks at a news conference at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, June 1, 2023, in...
Billy Joel to end his record-breaking concert series at Madison Square Garden in 2024
FILE - Susana Lujano, left, a "Dreamer" from Mexico who lives in Houston, joins other activists...
Revised DACA program again debated before Texas judge who previously ruled against it