Beckley’s Annual Fridays in the Park series to begin June 2

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Beckley’s annual concert series Friday in the Park will open for the 32nd year on June 2.

This series will be held weekly from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., through August, weather permitting, at Word Park on Neville Street.

The event will include food vendors. Vendors may offer lunch items for sale. Vendors confirmed for the first Friday may be few; however, Fruits of Labor may bring some pizza samples. Any food vendor interested in setting up during the event can call 304-256-1776. A few non-food booths are expected to be at the park.

Opening day on June 2 will feature music by David Runion who is known as a one-man band who performs a variety of music including oldies, rock, and country. Then on June 9, Jay Milam will perform. Traditional country artist, Billy Payne, will be featured on June 16. The Mount Hope Regional Band will play on June 23 and Jim Snyder on June 30. A variety of musical styles will be presented during the season.

June 2 – David Runion (Oldies)

June 9 – Jay Milam (Rock)

June 16 – Billy Payne (Country)

June 23 – Mount Hope Regional Band (Pop)

June 30 - Jim Snyder (Folk)

July 7 – TBA

July 14 – Susan Ketron (Christian)

July 21 – TBA – BEX Arts Week

July 28 – Dance Day

August 4 – Mike Kincaid / TBA

August 11 – Lady D (Blues, Pop)

August 18 – Chris Oxley Quartet (Jazz)

August 25 – Appalachian Festival – Lost Cannon Bluegrass, followed by Shane Ingram

Other events being planned downtown include the North American Solstice and Sky Car Show on June 22, a Cruise-in with a band on July 7, the annual Summer Car & Bike Show with Shade Tree on July 29, the Appalachian Festival Street Fair (August 26), Kids Classic Festival (September 9) and Chili Night (October 7). The Beckley Exhibition Mine will host the Honey Festival on August 19. For more event details visit www.beckley.org or “Beckley Events” on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.