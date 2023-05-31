Youngkin announces National Guard troop deployment to southern border

Texas National Guard members stand along a stretch of razor wire as migrants try to cross into...
Texas National Guard members stand along a stretch of razor wire as migrants try to cross into the United Statese on the banks of the Rio Grande, as seen from Matamoros, Mexico, Thursday, May 11, 2023. U.S. authorities have unveiled strict new measures, which crack down on illegal crossings while also setting up legal pathways for migrants who apply online, seek a sponsor and undergo background checks. If successful, the reforms could fundamentally alter how migrants arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)(Fernando Llano | AP)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has issued Executive Directive Four, deploying resources to aid the state of Texas to address ongoing border issues.

“Due to continued instability along the U.S. border with Mexico, including the increase in supply of illegal drugs and human trafficking,” said the governor’s office, “Texas made a request for assistance to all states and territories through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, of which Virginia is a founding member. Texas asked for states to provide military support to assist in managing such conditions. Per Texas Gov. Abbott’s request, Virginia will deploy 100 troops.

The governor’s office says, “Fentanyl and illicit drugs flowing over our border are devastating Virginia families and communities; an average of five Virginians die per day from fentanyl.”

“The ongoing border crisis facing our nation has turned every state into a border state,” said Governor Youngkin. “As leadership solutions at the federal level fall short, states are answering the call to secure our southern border, reduce the flow of fentanyl, combat human trafficking and address the humanitarian crisis. Following a briefing from Governor Abbott last week, Virginia is joining other states to deliver on his request for additional assistance. Given the intensive resource demands on Texas, the dangers posed by the fentanyl crisis, and impact of the border crisis on criminal activity to the Commonwealth, Virginia will do its part to assist the State of Texas’ efforts with the coordinated deployment of Virginia National Guard soldiers to assist in key aspects of their mission.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community saddened by closing of AMC Theater at Mercer Mall
Former Mercer Mall theater to reopen under new name
Flood waters surround homes of some Green Valley residents
Flood waters surround homes of some Green Valley residents
Flooding in the Two Virginias (5/29/2023)
Crews respond as flooding makes many areas not passable in the Two Virginias
FLOODING ON UNION STREET IN BLUEFIELD
Bluefield, WV residents react to flash flooding
Flooding causes dangerous roads in McDowell County
Flooding causes dangerous roads in McDowell County

Latest News

Robert Williams
Belva man faces felony charges
Big Blue Art offering kids art summer camps, studio classes
Big Blue Art offering kids art summer camps, studio classes
Nichole Brooks
Brooks accepts 2nd degree murder plea deal
A Fayette County man was sentenced to prison on Tuesday following his conviction for the felony...
Fayette County convict sentenced to prison for drug crimes
A group of non-profits and local government agencies came together in Greenbrier County on...
Community baby shower held in Greenbrier County