Youngkin announces National Guard troop deployment to southern border

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has issued Executive Directive Four, deploying resources to aid the state of Texas to address ongoing border issues.

“Due to continued instability along the U.S. border with Mexico, including the increase in supply of illegal drugs and human trafficking,” said the governor’s office, “Texas made a request for assistance to all states and territories through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, of which Virginia is a founding member. Texas asked for states to provide military support to assist in managing such conditions. Per Texas Gov. Abbott’s request, Virginia will deploy 100 troops.

The governor’s office says, “Fentanyl and illicit drugs flowing over our border are devastating Virginia families and communities; an average of five Virginians die per day from fentanyl.”

“The ongoing border crisis facing our nation has turned every state into a border state,” said Governor Youngkin. “As leadership solutions at the federal level fall short, states are answering the call to secure our southern border, reduce the flow of fentanyl, combat human trafficking and address the humanitarian crisis. Following a briefing from Governor Abbott last week, Virginia is joining other states to deliver on his request for additional assistance. Given the intensive resource demands on Texas, the dangers posed by the fentanyl crisis, and impact of the border crisis on criminal activity to the Commonwealth, Virginia will do its part to assist the State of Texas’ efforts with the coordinated deployment of Virginia National Guard soldiers to assist in key aspects of their mission.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.