CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice encourages anglers and their families to plan a trip as West Virginia’s Free Fishing Weekend returns.

The Free Fishing Weekend returns on June 10-11 and is part of a nationwide effort to make fishing more accessible to the public.

During these two days, Gov. Justice says residents and nonresidents are able to fish for free in West Virginia’s public lakes, streams, and rivers without having to buy a license.

“As a lifelong angler, I know firsthand that fishing in West Virginia is one of the most joyous things you can do in this world,” Gov. Justice said. “I want to encourage everyone to take advantage of this opportunity to try fishing out or to introduce someone you know to the sport we all love so much.”

West Virginia’s Free Fishing Weekend isn’t limited to giving new anglers a chance to try the sport out. Gov. Justice says people who have fished in the past but haven’t renewed their license in years are encouraged to participate.

“Whether you’re a seasoned angler or a beginner, our Free Fishing Weekend is a great time to cast a line and have some fun,” WVDNR Director Brett McMillion said. “We hope this event will encourage people to try fishing for the first time or to rekindle their love for the sport.”

As part of Free Fishing Weekend, the WVDNR will host its annual fishing derby for kids at Little Beaver State Park in Raleigh County on June 10. The event gives children an opportunity to receive basic fishing instruction and to enjoy time outdoors with friends and family. The event is free to attend, but anglers will need to register to participate. Registration will take place on-site from 9-10:30 a.m. on the day of the derby.

Anglers who want to continue fishing after Free Fishing Weekend can purchase or renew a fishing license here.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.