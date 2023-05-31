TV info for Backyard Brawl, other WVU football games released

WVU Athletics photo of Milan Puskar Stadium, taken by Brent Kepner/Foto 1 Pro Photo LLC
WVU Athletics photo of Milan Puskar Stadium, taken by Brent Kepner/Foto 1 Pro Photo LLC(WTAP)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The game times and broadcast partners for West Virginia’s second and third football games and lone Thursday game for the 2023 season have been announced by the Big 12 Conference office.

The Mountaineers’ home opener against Duquesne on Saturday, Sept. 9, will be televised by Big 12 Now on ESPN+ at 6 p.m., ET.

The 106th Backyard Brawl against Pitt, on Saturday, Sept. 16, will be televised on ABC at 7:30 p.m., ET.

The Thursday, Oct. 12, Houston game at TDECU Stadium will be televised at 7 p.m., ET, on FS1.

As was announced by NBC on May 6, WVU’s season opener at Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 2, will be televised at 7:30 p.m.

Starting with the Sept. 23 matchup against Texas Tech at Milan Puskar Stadium, the Big 12 Conference game times and network partners will be released on either a 12-day or six-day window prior to the date of the game.

