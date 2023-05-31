Town of Bluefield celebrates 140th birthday and three days of free events

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -The Town of Bluefield, Virginia is preparing for three days of fun events culminating in an important milestone: the town’s 140th birthday celebration. Starting Thursday is Field Fest, an annual event held on Walnut Street twice every summer featuring live music, alcohol, and more. Friday will see the first night of “Evening Shade,” a live music event held at the farmers market shelter on Friday nights throughout the summer. Then, on Saturday at 10:30 am, Bluefield will hold their 140th birthday celebration at 10:30 am at the gazebo downtown. This will feature guest speakers, free birthday cake, and a sidewalk sale featuring local businesses.

“...it speaks volumes about the people who care about Bluefield, Virginia, care about this community and want to make sure that the services that we provide here, they continue, and then, of course, our businesses, we want our business to strive. I think celebrating a one hundred and fortieth birthday is representative of all those efforts,” says Lori Stacy, Communications Director for the Town of Bluefield.

These events are all free, but drinks at Field Fest will require a ticket. These are thirty dollars at the gate and twenty dollars when purchased through EVENTBRITE.

