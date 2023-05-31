Tazewell tops Lee and advances to the regional championship

Lady Bulldogs won 6-2
By Josh Widman
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - The Tazewell Lady Bulldogs are now one win away from a regional title.

Tazewell beat Lee 6-2 in the Region 2D semifinals on Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs scored the first two runs of the game and the last four.

Lee tied the game with a two-run home run in the fourth and that was all the Lady Generals’ offense could muster.

Tazewell will face John Battle for the championship on Thursday at 5:00 at Tazewell High School. The Lady Bulldogs have also locked up a berth in the state tournament.

