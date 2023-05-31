Summer-like weather on tap for late week

Temps will be above average Thursday-Saturday
ABOVE NORMAL TEMPS
ABOVE NORMAL TEMPS
By Katherine Thompson
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVENING PLANNER
EVENING PLANNER

Tonight, we look partly cloudy and mild, with only the slim chance of a stray shower. Low temps will hover in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST
WEDNESDAY FORECAST

Tomorrow will bring a copy and paste of today’s weather. We’ll see sun, some passing clouds, and high temps for most in the 70s, in the low 80s even for some. Besides a pop-up shower or two, most will stay dry. Thursday night looks partly cloudy and mild, with lows again in the 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD
LOOKING AHEAD

We look to stay Summer-like, with above-normal temps and plenty of sun to wrap up the work week and begin the weekend. Weak cold fronts swinging in could bring a renewed chance of scattered/showers storms by Sunday-early next week.

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

