Raleigh County man sentenced for federal gun crime

By Kassidy Brown
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Gregory Kincaid, 31, of Cool Ridge, was sentenced for being a felon in possession of a firearm to to two years and nine months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on April 7, 2022, law enforcement officers were executing a search warrant at a Cool Ridge residence when Kincaid arrived at the residence in a vehicle. After officers approached the vehicle, Kincaid admitted that he possessed a Smith & Wesson, model M&P Shield, 9mm pistol. Kincaid told officers he had stolen the firearm from his father and had brought it to the residence being searched to sell or trade for money or controlled substances.

Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Kincaid knew he was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his prior felony conviction for third-offense driving revoked for DUI in Raleigh County Circuit Court on November 25, 2020.

