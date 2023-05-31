Raleigh County man sentenced for federal drug crime

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - David J. Edwards, 47, of Daniels, was sentenced for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl to seven years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on February 24, 2022, law enforcement officers executed a warrant at Edwards’ residence in Daniels. Edwards admitted to possessing 19 grams of methamphetamine packaged in nine separate small bags, 1 gram of fentanyl and $958 found during the search. Edwards further admitted that he intended to distribute the controlled substances.

Edwards also admitted to selling a half-gram of fentanyl to a confidential informant at his residence in December 2021. Edwards told officers during the February 24, 2022, search that he had been selling an average of a half-ounce of methamphetamine weekly for several weeks. Officers also found an improvised explosive device during the search, a glass bottle filled with gunpowder, metal spheres, projectiles and other objects with a length of cordage inserted in the bottle opening as a means of ignition. Edwards admitted that he made the improvised explosive device.

