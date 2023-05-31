More sun today as we warm up into the end of the week

Today is going be a beautiful day as we see much drier weather settling in. We’ll start out with more clouds this morning, but by lunchtime, we will be seeing partly cloudy skies, with even more sun possible. We do have a chance of rain throughout the day, but any rain that shows up will be very sporadic and isolated in nature. Temperatures will be reaching into the mid to low 70s.

River levels have returned to normal across the Bluestone River gauges, so the risk of flooding is over.

Precipitation totals across our area from Sunday to Tuesday have been released. Bluefield, WV at the Mercer County Airport came in at just under 4.5 inches of rain for the entire event. Other locations that have seen a lot of rainfall such as Princeton, Tazewell, Pearisburg, and Wytheville ended up with 2.59 - 3.78 inches of rain.

As we head into the overnight hours, we continue to clear up. We’ll remain mostly clear, with temperatures dropping down into the mid to low 50s.

Tomorrow we will be warming up even more, with a high temp around 75. Higher temperatures will be possible by the end of the week. Our average around this time of year is around 73 degrees, and we will be well above that on Friday and Saturday,

