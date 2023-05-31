More sun today as we warm up into the end of the week

Temperatures will be sitting in the 80s by Saturday
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Today is going be a beautiful day as we see much drier weather settling in. We’ll start out with more clouds this morning, but by lunchtime, we will be seeing partly cloudy skies, with even more sun possible. We do have a chance of rain throughout the day, but any rain that shows up will be very sporadic and isolated in nature. Temperatures will be reaching into the mid to low 70s.

Wednesday will be a lot drier and warmer
Wednesday will be a lot drier and warmer(WVVA WEATHER)

River levels have returned to normal across the Bluestone River gauges, so the risk of flooding is over.

Rivers levels have returned to normal levels.
Rivers levels have returned to normal levels.(WVVA WEATHER)

Precipitation totals across our area from Sunday to Tuesday have been released. Bluefield, WV at the Mercer County Airport came in at just under 4.5 inches of rain for the entire event. Other locations that have seen a lot of rainfall such as Princeton, Tazewell, Pearisburg, and Wytheville ended up with 2.59 - 3.78 inches of rain.

We saw a lot of rain between Sunday and Tuesday
We saw a lot of rain between Sunday and Tuesday(WVVA WEATHER)

As we head into the overnight hours, we continue to clear up. We’ll remain mostly clear, with temperatures dropping down into the mid to low 50s.

Warmer temperatures will be on the way this weekend
Warmer temperatures will be on the way this weekend(WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow we will be warming up even more, with a high temp around 75. Higher temperatures will be possible by the end of the week. Our average around this time of year is around 73 degrees, and we will be well above that on Friday and Saturday,

Higher temperatures will be here on Friday
Higher temperatures will be here on Friday(WVVA WEATHER)

