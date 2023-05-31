McDowell County residents still experiencing power outages after flooding

Appalachian Power outage map
Appalachian Power outage map(Appalachian Power)
By Robert Castillo
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Around 380 people in McDowell County and Buchanan County in Virginia are still without power due to heavy rainfall on Memorial Day. Appalachian Power’s outage maps says people in areas like Paynesville have been without power since around 3 pm on Monday.

An official with Appalachian Power says a tree brought down a line and crews have not been able to reach the area due to flood waters. They add that the waters have now receded and crews are working to restore power. Power should be restored by no later than 10 pm Wednesday.

We will continue to monitor the outage map.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community saddened by closing of AMC Theater at Mercer Mall
Former Mercer Mall theater to reopen under new name
Flood waters surround homes of some Green Valley residents
Flood waters surround homes of some Green Valley residents
Flooding in the Two Virginias (5/29/2023)
Crews respond as flooding makes many areas not passable in the Two Virginias
FLOODING ON UNION STREET IN BLUEFIELD
Bluefield, WV residents react to flash flooding
Flooding causes dangerous roads in McDowell County
Flooding causes dangerous roads in McDowell County

Latest News

(Source: Pixabay)
West Virginia’s Free Fishing Weekend returns
Robert Williams
Belva man faces felony charges
Big Blue Art offering kids art summer camps, studio classes
Big Blue Art offering kids art summer camps, studio classes
Nichole Brooks
Brooks accepts 2nd degree murder plea deal