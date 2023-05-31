McDowell County residents still experiencing power outages after flooding

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Around 380 people in McDowell County and Buchanan County in Virginia are still without power due to heavy rainfall on Memorial Day. Appalachian Power’s outage maps says people in areas like Paynesville have been without power since around 3 pm on Monday.

An official with Appalachian Power says a tree brought down a line and crews have not been able to reach the area due to flood waters. They add that the waters have now receded and crews are working to restore power. Power should be restored by no later than 10 pm Wednesday.

We will continue to monitor the outage map.

