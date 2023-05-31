Man from West Virginia competes on America’s Got Talent

It's always been Bowen's dream to make a career out of his music.
It's always been Bowen's dream to make a career out of his music.(WSAZ/ NBC's America's Got Talent)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A musician from west virginia performed Tuesday night on America’s Got Talent season premiere.

Philip Bowen is from Montgomery, West Virginia. He has been playing the fiddle all his life and now he’s sharing his love of old-time music on AGT.

All four judges gave him a “yes” after his performance.

AGT airs at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays on WTAP if you want to follow his journey on the show.

AGT handed out the first-ever audience golden buzzer on Tuesday. The honor went to Mzansi youth choir. They performed a touching rendition of “It’s Okay” by late AGT season 16 singer Nightbirde.

She was from Zanesville, Ohio.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community saddened by closing of AMC Theater at Mercer Mall
Former Mercer Mall theater to reopen under new name
Flood waters surround homes of some Green Valley residents
Flood waters surround homes of some Green Valley residents
Flooding in the Two Virginias (5/29/2023)
Crews respond as flooding makes many areas not passable in the Two Virginias
FLOODING ON UNION STREET IN BLUEFIELD
Bluefield, WV residents react to flash flooding
Flooding causes dangerous roads in McDowell County
Flooding causes dangerous roads in McDowell County

Latest News

Flood damage on Larch Street in Bluefield, W.Va.
Flood victims urged to fill out FEMA assistance survey
Gillespie’s Flowers and Productions
Gillespie’s Flowers and Productions celebrates 100 years in business and a century-long partnership with America’s Resort
Court ruling
Beckley man sentenced for federal drug crime
Court generic
Raleigh County man sentenced for federal gun crime