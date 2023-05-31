Flood victims urged to fill out FEMA assistance survey

Flood damage on Larch Street in Bluefield, W.Va.
Flood damage on Larch Street in Bluefield, W.Va.(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Those affected by the Memorial Day flooding are being encouraged by city and county leaders to fill out an individual assistance program survey through FEMA. Bluefield, City Manager Cecil Marson and county commissioners met with FEMA to discuss the survey on Wednesday.

The survey can be used to provide financial aid and services to eligible individuals affected by flooding. This can be for uninsured or underinsured necessary items like furnaces or hot water heaters. The FEMA IA does not cover businesses but they are still encouraged to fill out the survey. This information will be passed along to the Small Business Administration.

The survey will also be used to help gather a total amount for storm damages. You should also report the storm damage to the Mercer County Emergency Management Office by phone: 304-487-8448.

“You put in your address, your zip code and then you start to go through it and it will give you all the questions. It’s really just a documentation of the damage. An individual can walk down into their basement, take photographs of their broken water heater, water pump whatever they had in their basement that was damaged and they show where the water levels were,” said Marson.

When reporting the damage to your home you should use your 911 address. You can access the survey through the QR code below.

FEMA individual assistance QR code
FEMA individual assistance QR code(WVVA News)

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community saddened by closing of AMC Theater at Mercer Mall
Former Mercer Mall theater to reopen under new name
Flood waters surround homes of some Green Valley residents
Flood waters surround homes of some Green Valley residents
Flooding in the Two Virginias (5/29/2023)
Crews respond as flooding makes many areas not passable in the Two Virginias
FLOODING ON UNION STREET IN BLUEFIELD
Bluefield, WV residents react to flash flooding
Flooding causes dangerous roads in McDowell County
Flooding causes dangerous roads in McDowell County

Latest News

It's always been Bowen's dream to make a career out of his music.
Man from West Virginia competes on America’s Got Talent
Gillespie’s Flowers and Productions
Gillespie’s Flowers and Productions celebrates 100 years in business and a century-long partnership with America’s Resort
Court ruling
Beckley man sentenced for federal drug crime
Court generic
Raleigh County man sentenced for federal gun crime