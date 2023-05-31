Flood victims urged to fill out FEMA assistance survey

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Those affected by the Memorial Day flooding are being encouraged by city and county leaders to fill out an individual assistance program survey through FEMA. Bluefield, City Manager Cecil Marson and county commissioners met with FEMA to discuss the survey on Wednesday.

The survey can be used to provide financial aid and services to eligible individuals affected by flooding. This can be for uninsured or underinsured necessary items like furnaces or hot water heaters. The FEMA IA does not cover businesses but they are still encouraged to fill out the survey. This information will be passed along to the Small Business Administration.

The survey will also be used to help gather a total amount for storm damages. You should also report the storm damage to the Mercer County Emergency Management Office by phone: 304-487-8448.

“You put in your address, your zip code and then you start to go through it and it will give you all the questions. It’s really just a documentation of the damage. An individual can walk down into their basement, take photographs of their broken water heater, water pump whatever they had in their basement that was damaged and they show where the water levels were,” said Marson.

When reporting the damage to your home you should use your 911 address. You can access the survey through the QR code below.

FEMA individual assistance QR code (WVVA News)

