Fayette County convict sentenced to prison for drug crimes

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Fayette County man was sentenced to prison on Tuesday following his conviction for the felony offense of Conspiracy to Deliver Fentanyl.

According to Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., Jarod W. Hendrick of Oak Hill was sentenced by Judge Thomas H. Ewing to serve 60 years in prison for the charge. As part of that order, Hendrick must serve 15 years in prison before being eligible for parole.

In rendering his decision, Judge Ewing noted that Hendrick was a member of and a significant participant in a drug trafficking organization that enabled out of state drug dealers to expand their network into Fayette County. Judge Ewing further noted the significant harm to the community and citizens of Fayette County caused by the organization’s drug dealing. Hendrick was the live-in boyfriend of Heather Hewitt, who was recently sentenced to up 90 years in prison as the leader of the drug trafficking organization.

In June of 2021, the Central Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force began an investigation into a significant drug trafficking organization that was operating primarily in Fayette County. The investigation determined that Heather Hewitt was the leader of the organization and that Hewitt was being assisted with her drug distribution activities by others, including Hendrick. In August of 2021, and using a confidential informant, the Task Force began making purchases of methamphetamine and fentanyl from the drug trafficking organization. Hendrick was involved in the distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl from August of 2021 through February of 2022. Hendrick was also involved in transporting large quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine into the state. At the time of his arrest on February 19, 2022, Hendrick was found to be in possession of over one pound of Fentanyl, two pounds of methamphetamine, approximately three ounces of cocaine, $125,172 in cash, multiple sets of digital scales, and five firearms.

Following Hendrick’s arrest, additional cash was seized from other locations with the total cash seized from the organization amounting to just over $250,000.00. Ledgers found at the Hendrick/Hewitt residence documented the distribution of over 14 pounds of controlled substances.

The crime was investigated by the Central Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force. The case was prosecuted by Prosecuting Attorney, Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney R. Wes Toney.

