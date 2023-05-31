Driver walks away uninjured after truck overturns in 460 crash

OAKVALE, W.Va. (WVVA) - A semi-truck overturned after going too fast around a curve on Route 460 east bound near Harmon Branch Road late Tuesday night according to Oakvale Volunteer Firefighter Noah Brown.

The call came in at approximately 10:35 p.m., and Oakvale Volunteer Fire Department, Princeton Rescue Squad, and Mercer County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and were there until around 3:30 a.m.

The driver walked away from the crash uninjured and was able to crawl out of the wreckage after a MCSD deputy broke the window glass.

The truck was hauling Allison Transmissions from Indiana to Salem, Virginia.

Princeton Fire and the West Virginia Division of Highways were also dispatched to help with Hazmat cleanup. Danieleys Wrecker Service pulled the truck from the ditch and towed it away.

