Community baby shower held in Greenbrier County


A group of non-profits and local government agencies came together in Greenbrier County on...
A group of non-profits and local government agencies came together in Greenbrier County on Wednesday to shower new moms with gifts.
By Annie Moore
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUPERT, W.Va. (WVVA) - A group of non-profits and local government agencies came together in Greenbrier County on Wednesday to shower new moms with gifts as part of a Community Baby Shower in Rupert.

While there were plenty of free giveaways, the goal of the event was to arm new moms with information about resources that are available to them in the community. Participating organizations included the Family Resource Network of Greenbrier County, Mountain Heart, Birth to Three, Parents as Teachers, Right from the Start, CASE WV, and the Children’s Home Society.

One of the organizers, Crystal Gwinn, described her favorite part about connecting with new families. “It’s interacting with the children, meeting new women who may be struggling with different things and taking them to resources they may need. Getting them plugged in with resources is the most beneficial.”

She said another focus of the shower was to educate new mothers on safe sleep practices. As part of that effort, every family that participated received a new Pack n’ Play.

