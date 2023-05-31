“Church Outside” coming to Farmers Livestock Market in Tazewell, VA

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -The Farmers Livestock Market in Tazewell, Virginia, will have more than chickens this Sunday. The Market’s racetrack will be the site of “Church Outside.” This open-air service will be the first of a weekly church service happening all summer and into the fall. Crystal Dickens, an organizer for the service, says it will be a time of music and a message of hope, love, and encouragement. She adds, it will be more laid-back than a typical church service and will encourage people to “come as you are.”

“...People say, ‘Well, I don’t have anything to wear or, you know, I’m not good enough to come to church, or I’m just not comfortable... with all those people.’ And so, I just really felt like God just put it in my heart to do something outside where people could just come as they are and be comfortable and... hear the message,” says Dickens.

If you are interested in attending this outdoor church service, it will be held at the racetrack at The Farmers Livestock Market (21865 George Cp Highway, Tazewell, Virginia) at 2:00 pm.

