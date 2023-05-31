Brooks accepts 2nd degree murder plea deal

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Bluefield, W.Va. woman charged with 1st degree murder accepted a plea deal for 2nd degree murder during her trial on Wednesday. Nichole Brooks and her daughter Isis Wallace were charged with the 1st degree murder after a 13-year-old girl was shot and killed while in a car at the intersection of Route 460 and Cumberland Road in March of 2022.

Opening arguments were heard on Tuesday with multiple witnesses taking the stand including the victim’s mother who was in the car during the shooting.

Wallace accepted a 2nd degree murder plea deal in March. Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran says Wallace is facing up to 50 year in prison and Brooks could get up to 30 years.

“This offer was presented to us, we presented it to the mother and the mother asked me to take that offer because she wanted finality. The mother wanted closure and the mother wanted certainty,” said Cochran.

Cochran says Bluefield police did a fantastic job investigating the case and were also pleased with the plea deal.

“There’s conflicting evidence as to who fired the shot but our position is that it doesn’t matter. They’re both responsible for the death of this child and in this situation they’re both going to be held responsible and again that’s what the mother wanted me to do,” said Cochran.

Wallace will be sentenced on June 2 and Brooks will be sentenced on Aug. 1.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.