Bluefield First United Methodist Church reschedules hot dog lunch

By Kassidy Brown
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield First United Methodist Church is going to be rescheduling their Flea Market/Hot Dog Lunch that was originally set for June 3 due to flooding and water issues.

There is currently no new date, but they said that they will post the new date on their Facebook page once the information is available.

