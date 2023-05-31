Big Blue Art offering kids art summer camps, studio classes

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -If you’re looking for summer activities for your kids, Big Blue Art in Bluefield, VA has you covered.

Beginning in June, Big Blue Art will offer art camps for kids K-6. Each month will have a different theme. June will be “fantasy fish” where kids will learn paper mache and use their imagination to create their own unique fish.

“Art is for everybody. It fires so many things in your brain, makes you more well-rounded. It’s wonderful for little kids,” said Bronwyn Owen of Big Blue Art.

In addition to the art camps, Big Blue Art will also hold studio art classes throughout the summer. Sign ups are open until June 3rd.

Full information on the summer offerings here.

