Belva man faces felony charges

Robert Williams
Robert Williams(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Robert T. Williams, 27, of Belva, is facing felony breaking and entering and grand larceny charges along with a misdemeanor destruction of property following an early morning burglary.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office provided information on the incident saying, just after 6:00 am on May 31, 2023, deputies were dispatched to the Comac Convenience Store located on the corner of Lively St and US Rt 19 in Fayetteville, after the manager got to the property and saw the doors were busted.

The only items that were taken were lottery tickets. Located on the property was also a vehicle with those lottery tickets inside. Upon review of the video, deputies did identify a single male break in and take the tickets, and in doing so, appeared to have dropped his vehicle keys and lost them. While other deputies were arriving, they did witness a male matching the description of the individual on the video walking alongside US Rt 19.

