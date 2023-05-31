Beckley man sentenced for federal drug crime

Court ruling
Court ruling(MGN)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Tyrone D. Amar, 46, of Beckley, was sentenced for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine to four years and seven months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on November 8, 2021, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a Beckley hotel room. Officers encountered Amar in the hallway near the hotel room during the search and took him into custody. Amar admitted that he possessed approximately 59 grams of fentanyl, 45 grams of methamphetamine and more than $2,850 found by officers on his person. Amar further admitted that he intended to distribute the controlled substances.

Krystle Elaine Cresce, 34, of Glen Morgan, was staying at the hotel room where officers executed the search warrant. During the search, officers found quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, $917, and three firearms: a SCCY Model CPX-2 9mm semi-automatic pistol, a Springfield Armory Model 911 9mm semi-automatic pistol, and a Mossburg, Model 500 12-gauge shotgun. Cresce admitted that she worked with and assisted Amar in the possession and distribution of the heroin and methamphetamine. Cresce pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the possession with intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine, and was sentenced to seven years and six months in prison on January 27, 2023.

