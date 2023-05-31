55 years of woodcarving: Hatchet Jack

By Taylor Hankins
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLIFFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - If you’ve driven down 460 from Claypool Hill heading towards Tazewell, you have probably noticed a unique pair of Big Foot wood carvings, but what you may nit know is the incredible story of the artist who created them.

Jack Howery, or “Hatchet Jack” was orphaned at 15.

“Wood carved all my life. Before I went to work at 15 I didn’t have no home. These mountain men in Poor Valley said, ‘You can come over here and stay with us a while if you want,’ and they done wood carvings. Here’s what started it all. They taped my hand to this and I could drive over a hundred pounds of nails a day with this,” said Jack.

Though Jack’s woodworking career began in practicality , he was soon commissioned for his first figurative artwork: a gorilla statue for a Tazewell pawnshop.

“That was the first thing I made but lord it snowballed from there, everybody loved it. People have been good to me. Everybody’s been good to me,” said Jack.

Soon household names joined the ranks of those that loved his work. Hatchet Jack has gifted wood portraits to Richard Petty, WWE Superstars, and even a former President. He received a signed letter from Barack Obama.

Now in his 70′s, Jack focuses on smaller sculpture. He just completed a collection of 50 unique hatchet handles. Each piece comes with a story.

“It was spring and a bear attacked me when I was gobbler hunting and buddy he was a mean bear,” said Jack whilst holding up a handle with a bear figure on the end.

In addition to animals he has encountered, Jack also takes inspiration from the native customs of the area, such as the last hunt.

Jack uses found wood for his pieces.

“People give you the wood most of it. There’s not paint on it it’s just the way the good lord made it. It’s a pretty piece of wood, " said Jack.

Hatchet plans to continue his Appalachian tradition for as long as he can.

“I told my wife I hope I’m right there [his woodshop] wood carving when I go,” said Jack.

If you would like to learn from Hatchet Jack or purchase his work give him a call at (276) 988-2214

