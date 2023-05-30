We’ll be warming up through the rest of the week

Temps will hit the 70s and 80s in the coming days
TEMP TREND
TEMP TREND
By Katherine Thompson
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Tonight
Tonight

As low pressure lingers offshore, we have just enough moisture being churned in off of the Atlantic to keep occasional showers around, but no day looking ahead the rest of this week will be a wash-out. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the 50s.

TOMORROW
TOMORROW

Tomorrow will bring a mix of sun and clouds, and again, only the slim chance for a pop-up shower/storm. Most will stay dry and seasonable, with highs in the low-upper 70s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy as well with low temps in the 50s.

CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN

Rain chances remain slim, and temps will climb into late week. We’ll feel more Summer-like Thursday-Saturday, with highs in the 70s and 80s.

At the beginning of next week, we’ll see a couple of frontal systems move in...STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

