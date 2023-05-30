We’ll be warming up through the rest of the week

Tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

As low pressure lingers offshore, we have just enough moisture being churned in off of the Atlantic to keep occasional showers around, but no day looking ahead the rest of this week will be a wash-out. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the 50s.

TOMORROW (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow will bring a mix of sun and clouds, and again, only the slim chance for a pop-up shower/storm. Most will stay dry and seasonable, with highs in the low-upper 70s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy as well with low temps in the 50s.

CHANCE OF RAIN (WVVA WEATHER)

Rain chances remain slim, and temps will climb into late week. We’ll feel more Summer-like Thursday-Saturday, with highs in the 70s and 80s.

At the beginning of next week, we’ll see a couple of frontal systems move in...STAY TUNED!

