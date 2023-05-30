Troopers find fentanyl in milkshake, Shinnston man charged

Jeremy Wright
Jeremy Wright(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Shinnston man has been charged after troopers say they found fentanyl in a milkshake he had in his hand.

On Thursday, May 25, troopers with the West Virginia State Police pulled over a truck with a cracked windshield and tires that exceeded the wheel well with insufficient tread after seeing the driver and passenger not wearing a seatbelt, according to a criminal complaint.

Troopers say the driver, 41-year-old Jeremy Wright, got out of the truck with a milkshake in his hand.

Troopers asked him to put down the milkshake and noticed a blue metal container in it, the report says.

Troopers say the substance inside the blue container tested positive for fentanyl and had an estimated street value of $18,000.

On Friday, troopers searched the truck and found a “large” amount of methamphetamine and a digital scale underneath the driver’s seat.

Wright has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held without bond at North Central Regional Jail.

