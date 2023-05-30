Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office to host safety seat check up event

Tazewell County Sheriff's Office
Tazewell County Sheriff's Office(WVVA NEWS)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a safety seat checkup event on Wednesday, June 7 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Walmart in Pounding Mill.

This event will have certified child passenger safety technicians on site. They along with TCSO will be assisting in installations, recall information, and the best practices for keeping kids safe in the car.

TCSO will also be providing kid ID’s.

