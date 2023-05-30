Remembering Lt. Aaron L. Crook six years after his passing

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - It was six years ago yesterday that a tragic accident took the life of Bluefield, WV police officer Lieutenant Aaron L. Crook.

He died in the line of duty assisting in a DUI traffic stop where the suspects in the incident were fleeing the scene.

“To this day, it’s you know, you walk in the office here and the first thing you see is the plaque of him,” said Sgt. Devon Williams. “He was a great guy. I know everyone says that when someone passes -- but really, he was. I can speak for the guys here at the time, it was devastating throughout the community as well. You know, the support the community gave us during that time was awesome, we appreciated it.” Williams said he was trained by Crook when he first joined the force years ago. A plaque of Crook can be seen right inside the Bluefield Police Department building.

To his family, brothers and sisters in blue, his patrol partner Kevin Ross and friends we keep you in our hearts, thoughts and prayers.

