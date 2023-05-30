Remembering Lt. Aaron L. Crook six years after his passing
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - It was six years ago yesterday that a tragic accident took the life of Bluefield, WV police officer Lieutenant Aaron L. Crook.
He died in the line of duty assisting in a DUI traffic stop where the suspects in the incident were fleeing the scene.
To his family, brothers and sisters in blue, his patrol partner Kevin Ross and friends we keep you in our hearts, thoughts and prayers.
