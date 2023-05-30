Princeton Public Library plans Harry Potter-themed escape room

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -If you’re a Harry Potter fan looking for something fun to do this summer, you may be interested in a new event coming to the Princeton Public Library. The “Trouble in Hogwarts Library Escape Room” will give you and your group of up to six people the chance to represent your favorite Hogwarts house in a battle of wits against a magic library. This free event will be held after hours at the library multiple times throughout June and July. The escape room was organized by Princeton Public Library’s Youth Services Librarian, Elizabeth Buchanan. She says she wanted to create Trouble in Hogwarts to combine the puzzles of escape rooms with the beloved literary series Harry Potter.

“So I really enjoy escape rooms, so I wanted to take one of my favorite pastimes and interests and incorporate it into my work...” says Buchanan, “...It’s kind of like a video game that you’re living through in real life, so going through and solving puzzles, riddles, and hopefully it’s going to be a fun time.”

If you are interested in participating in this escape room, they will be holding their first session this Saturday, June 3rd and again on June 24th, July 8th, and July 22nd. Buchanan encourages those interested to contact the Princeton Public Library for information on signing up.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.