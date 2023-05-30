New SWAT team established in City of Bluefield

SWAT team leader says they’re trained to take on high-risk situations
By Clayton McChesney
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -The City of Bluefield, West Virginia, has a new way to protect its citizens thanks to a new SWAT team with the Bluefield Police Department. The SWAT team officially started earlier this month when they became certified on May 17th. The team is led by Sergeant Devon Williams, who has been working for the Bluefield, West Virginia Police Department for eight years. He hopes that the SWAT team will be another tool that law enforcement can use to keep the community safe.

“I think it’s important because... we’re specifically trained... to take on high-risk situations that could cause threat or danger or danger to the public. You know, I think any time you have those resources available to the community, it’s always an asset...” says Sgt. Williams.

Williams adds, the SWAT team currently has six members, but they grow their numbers to eight to ten once more people complete their certification requirements.

