Memorial Day fire claims lives of two

ECCLES, W.Va. (WVVA) - A fire that occurred early Monday morning in the Eccles area of Raleigh County resulted in two fatalities, according to Chief David Wriston with the Bradley-Prosperity Volunteer Fire Department.

Wriston tells WVVA that the victims were a man and a woman who were living in the vacant home seemingly unbeknownst to the homeowners. The residence is located at the 4000 block of Harper Road.

Raleigh County Dispatch confirms that the call came in at 2:03 a.m. on Memorial Day, May 29, and says multiple agencies responded, including the Trap Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Bradley-Prosperity Volunteer Fire Department, Lester Volunteer Fire Department, Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office and Jan-Care Ambulance.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s office was notified. WVVA has reached out to that office for comment.

At this time, the fire appears to have started accidentally. The identity of the victims is not being released at this time.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.