McDowell County Chamber of Commerce to host ‘Pancake Breakfast’ fundraiser
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mark your calendars for breakfast--the McDowell County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its pancake breakfast fundraiser.
It is happening June 10th in Downtown Welch from 7 am until 11 am.
For seven bucks you get a short stack of three pancakes, two pieces of sausage and a drink.
The funds raised offset the cost of the chamber’s upcoming events.
The pancake breakfast is happening the same day as the west Virginia Coalfields Cook-Off.
