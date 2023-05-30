McDowell County Chamber of Commerce to host ‘Pancake Breakfast’ fundraiser

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mark your calendars for breakfast--the McDowell County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its pancake breakfast fundraiser.

It is happening June 10th in Downtown Welch from 7 am until 11 am.

For seven bucks you get a short stack of three pancakes, two pieces of sausage and a drink.

The funds raised offset the cost of the chamber’s upcoming events.

The pancake breakfast is happening the same day as the west Virginia Coalfields Cook-Off.

