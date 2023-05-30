Hunter Road in Greenbrier Co. to be closed for bridge replacement

Bridge replace generic
Bridge replace generic(MGN)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Greenbrier County Route 60/3 (Hunter Road) will be closed to traffic beginning Monday, June 5 for a bridge replacement over Otter Creek.

WVDOH has arranged for alternate routes such as following CR 20/4 (Miller Road) west for 2.5 miles to the intersection of CR 25 (Smoot Road), then follow CR 25 west for 0.1 miles to CR 60/32 (James River and Kanawha Turnpike) for 1.5 miles.

Construction is expected to be completed and the route reopened to traffic by Friday, June 9, 2023. Motorists are asked to observe all traffic control signs and devices and use caution while traveling around the work zone.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the project schedule.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in the Two Virginias (5/29/2023)
Crews respond as flooding makes many areas not passable in the Two Virginias
Flood waters surround homes of some Green Valley residents
Flood waters surround homes of some Green Valley residents
FLOODING ON UNION STREET IN BLUEFIELD
Bluefield, WV residents react to flash flooding
Mountain Valley Pipeline construction
Mountain Valley Pipeline acceleration included in Biden-McCarthy debt limit deal
Flooding causes dangerous roads in McDowell County
Flooding causes dangerous roads in McDowell County

Latest News

Tazewell County Sheriff's Office
Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office to host safety seat check up event
Matches will take place June 14 through June 18, 2024 at both complexes, officials announced...
2024 US Youth Soccer Eastern Presidents Cup to be held in Kanawha, Cabell counties
McDowell County Chamber of Commerce to host ‘Pancake Breakfast’ fundraiser
McDowell County Chamber of Commerce to host ‘Pancake Breakfast’ fundraiser
Remembering Lt. Aaron L. Crook six years after his passing
Remembering Lt. Aaron L. Crook six years after his passing