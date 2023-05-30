Hunter Road in Greenbrier Co. to be closed for bridge replacement

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Greenbrier County Route 60/3 (Hunter Road) will be closed to traffic beginning Monday, June 5 for a bridge replacement over Otter Creek.

WVDOH has arranged for alternate routes such as following CR 20/4 (Miller Road) west for 2.5 miles to the intersection of CR 25 (Smoot Road), then follow CR 25 west for 0.1 miles to CR 60/32 (James River and Kanawha Turnpike) for 1.5 miles.

Construction is expected to be completed and the route reopened to traffic by Friday, June 9, 2023. Motorists are asked to observe all traffic control signs and devices and use caution while traveling around the work zone.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the project schedule.

