Governor orders flags lowered in memory of Virginia Beach shooting victims

Stock photo, U.S. flag at half-staff(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered flags lowered throughout the Commonwealth Wednesday to honor 12 people shot to death and four wounded in Virginia Beach in 2019.

The following is Youngkin’s order:

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America, and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory and respect of the victims of the shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 and remain at half-staff until sunset.

Ordered on this, the 30th day of May, 2023.

Sincerely,

Glenn Youngkin

