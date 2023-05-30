Former Mercer Mall theater to reopen under new name

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The former AMC movie theater at Mercer Mall will be reopening under the name Golden Ticket Cinemas 8 in fall of 2023.

According to a release posted on the Mercer Mall Facebook, Golden Ticket Cinemas is a “premier movie exhibitor based in Durham, N.C. with locations in 12 other states.” The company focuses on small markets to mid-size markets such as Mercer County.

“We have been keeping our eye on this facility in Bluefield for quite some time. I couldn’t be happier to finally bring an elevated movie experience to the region,” said John Bloemeke, President of Golden Ticket Cinemas. “To finally have an opportunity to modernize this facility will be extremely rewarding.”

The timeline for the theater’s open is set for this fall, and they set this in time to play some of the big holiday films including the new Ghostbusters movie, Aquaman 2, The Color Purple, The Marvels, and more.

The release said that when the theater opens, it will be completely different from the previous experience movie goers had at the location.

“Luxury recliners, immersive picture and sound, expanded food and beverage offerings are certainly some things you can expect,” said Bloemeke. “Cosmetically, the theater will be unrecognizable compared to what you might remember. We have a lot of other amenities that we are excited to announce over the coming months. Most importantly, we are committed to making sure our facility brings an amazing value for all moviegoers. We are confident our pricing will be very competing, and we have some popular programs that will encourage many return visits.”

The specific reopening date will be announced soon. Updates will be posted in the Golden Tickets website and their Facebook page.

Applications for employment will be made available on their website as well in the coming weeks.

