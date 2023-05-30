In Focus: upcoming events in June

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On the Sun. May 28 edition of In Focus, WVVA featured two upcoming events. Segment one is about a festival in Wytheville, Va., and segments two and three are about a weekend long event in Tazewell, Va. Both events are coming up in June.

What is segment one about?

Segment one of In Focus is about the BABA festival in Wytheville. stands for ‘Bluegrass, Art, Bourbon and Ale.’ It’s happening Sat. June 3 from noon-5 p.m. at the Willowbrook Jackson/Umberger Homestead. For more information about the museums, go here.

Parking is at the Wytheville Visitors Center at 975 Tazewell Street. Admission for a wristband is $15 adults 21 and up. This includes a coupon for one beer, wine or bourbon tasting. Additional beverages are available for purchase. General admission with no wristband is $5 for adults. Kids 12 and under are free.

Music is provided by Blue Ridge Opry from 1-4 p.m. To watch a preview interview, go here.

The event will happen on Sat. June 3 at the Willowbrook Jackson Umberberger Homestead.

What are segments two and three about?

Segments two and three are about the Old Town Revival event coming to the Back of the Dragon in Tazewell, Va. June 9-11. There will be a motorcycle rally, stunt shows, live music and more. For more details, go here.

To watch a preview interview, go here.

Old Town Revival (OTR) will include motorcycles, stunt rides, a parade and more.

What is In Focus?

In Focus is community affairs show about people, events and important topics in the Two Virginias.

When does it air?

It airs every Sun. morning on WVVA at 9 a.m.

Who should I contact if I have an idea for an In Focus topic?

If you have an idea for a segment, please email evening anchor/content mgr. Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com

