In Focus: upcoming events in June

By Melinda Zosh
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On the Sun. May 28 edition of In Focus, WVVA featured two upcoming events. Segment one is about a festival in Wytheville, Va., and segments two and three are about a weekend long event in Tazewell, Va. Both events are coming up in June.

What is segment one about?

Segment one of In Focus is about the BABA festival in Wytheville. stands for ‘Bluegrass, Art, Bourbon and Ale.’ It’s happening Sat. June 3 from noon-5 p.m. at the Willowbrook Jackson/Umberger Homestead. For more information about the museums, go here.

Parking is at the Wytheville Visitors Center at 975 Tazewell Street. Admission for a wristband is $15 adults 21 and up. This includes a coupon for one beer, wine or bourbon tasting. Additional beverages are available for purchase. General admission with no wristband is $5 for adults. Kids 12 and under are free.

Music is provided by Blue Ridge Opry from 1-4 p.m. To watch a preview interview, go here.

The event will happen on Sat. June 3 at the Willowbrook Jackson Umberberger Homestead.
The event will happen on Sat. June 3 at the Willowbrook Jackson Umberberger Homestead.

What are segments two and three about?

Segments two and three are about the Old Town Revival event coming to the Back of the Dragon in Tazewell, Va. June 9-11. There will be a motorcycle rally, stunt shows, live music and more. For more details, go here.

To watch a preview interview, go here.

Old Town Revival (OTR) will include motorcycles, stunt rides, a parade and more.
Old Town Revival (OTR) will include motorcycles, stunt rides, a parade and more.

What is In Focus?

In Focus is community affairs show about people, events and important topics in the Two Virginias.

When does it air?

It airs every Sun. morning on WVVA at 9 a.m.

Who should I contact if I have an idea for an In Focus topic?

If you have an idea for a segment, please email evening anchor/content mgr. Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in the Two Virginias (5/29/2023)
Crews respond as flooding makes many areas not passable in the Two Virginias
Flood waters surround homes of some Green Valley residents
Flood waters surround homes of some Green Valley residents
FLOODING ON UNION STREET IN BLUEFIELD
Bluefield, WV residents react to flash flooding
Mountain Valley Pipeline construction
Mountain Valley Pipeline acceleration included in Biden-McCarthy debt limit deal
Flooding causes dangerous roads in McDowell County
Flooding causes dangerous roads in McDowell County

Latest News

Jeremy Wright
Troopers find fentanyl in milkshake, Shinnston man charged
A previous year's Celebrate Princeton
Celebrate Princeton to return to Mercer Street
Supreme Court rules to strip back clean water regulations
Supreme Court rules to strip back clean water regulations
Flooding causes dangerous roads in McDowell County
Flooding causes dangerous roads in McDowell County