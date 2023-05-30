Fayette County Sheriff searching for two separate juvenile runaways

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is currently searching for two different runaway juveniles. They are asking for the public’s assistance in locating them.

It was previously reported that Ciara Johnson, age 15, was last seen this morning, May 18, 2023, at the Fayette County FIT Votech parking lot on the Oak Hill High School campus just before school started. She is described as being a “light-skinned” African American girl being 5′5″, with black hair and brown eyes. Her whereabouts are still unknown, and she has not been located.

Ciara Johnson (WVVA News)

The second, unrelated runaway juvenile, is Sirinity Jones, 15 years old, was last seen on May 29, 2023, at 3:00pm in Adena Village, Mt Carbon. She is described as being 5′4″ and 85 pounds, with dark hair and brown eyes. It is believed she may be in the Armstrong Creek area.

Sirinity Jones (WVVA News)

If seen or you know of either girl’s whereabouts, or think you may have seen them, please contact the Fayette County E911 Center at (304)574-3590.

Both incidents are under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department’s Detective Bureau.

