Construction work to begin on Raleigh County bridge


By Annie Moore
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - New traffic patterns are to be expected as crews begin work on a major artery through Raleigh County.

The Macarthur Bridge on West Virginia Route 16 in Mabscott will be under construction starting on Friday, June 2nd, 2023. State crews will be putting in new bridge abutments.

The right lane shoulder on both the Eastbound and Westbound lanes will be closed. One Westbound lane and two eastbound lanes will remain open.

This phase of the construction project is expected to last through February, 2024.

The speed limit through this area will be reduced to 35 MPH in the work zone.

