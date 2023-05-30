Celebrate Princeton to return to Mercer Street

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Celebrate Princeton Street Fair is returning to the Mercer Street Grassroots District on Saturday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to event organizer Lori McKinney, it will feature special performances by Headspin Circus Troupe, live music, a fun dog show called “Princeton Pooch Party,” a live art mashup with multiple local artists, and other demonstrations including exhibition ping-pong and performance bubble-making by Professor Bubblemaker.

Other activities and entertainment will include a ferris wheel, waterslides, a maze, bounce houses, put put golf, The Foam Garage, and dozens of vendors. Vendors will sell items and services from jumbo pretzels and snow cones to essential oils and massage to fine art, crafts and face painting. Downtown businesses will be open and guests are encouraged to explore and patronize them.

Grassroots District merchants will host special activities and sales; Hammer & Stain will offer special outdoor activities, Stages Music School will feature student performances at The Fountain Stage, and the day marks the Fifth Year Anniversary Celebration for Sophisticated Hound Brewing Company. Businesses like Wild Roots Coffeehouse, Jimmie’s Restaurant and Kylie Kakes are eager to serve the public, and dozens of local businesses and organizations will be on hand lining the streets with their vending tents. In addition to the festival stages, there will be live music at Sophisticated Hound on the patio in the evening. Other merchants will host sidewalk sales, live music and more.

Organizers encourage photography enthusiasts to get a birds eye view of downtown atop the ferris wheel!

The Town Square stage will be co-hosted by Doc Atwell. Headspin Circus Troupe will perform 2 separate shows on trapeze, aerial silks and lyra right in front of The Renaissance Theater. They will also entertain on stilts and meet & greet with the audience. Live music performances on 2 stages - Dick Copeland Town Square and The Fountain Stage- include The Parachute Brigade, Mama & The Ruckus, Conor & The Wild Hunt, and Allen Smith Band, and there will be acoustic performances on The Fountain Stage featuring James Hart, Noah Spencer, Abby Dolan, Emma Shirey, and more. Princeton Public Library will feature a variety of creative activities inside the library and outdoors in their parking lot, including a Friends of the Library book sale.

McKinney says, “I’m so grateful that we’re able to gather once again and celebrate our community together! It’s an exciting moment of blossoming on Mercer Street; we’re excited to show the community all that’s new in our neighborhood!”

The event is brought to you by RiffRaff Arts Collective, Princeton Renaissance Project and Community Connections, with support from The City of Princeton, Princeton Rescue Squad, USA Martial Arts and Heavenly Hydration. The ferris wheel is free to ride, brought to you by Southern Highlands, the Mercer County Commission and The City of Princeton. Festival production is provided by LLyniuM entertainment. Organizers send special thanks to the Public Works Department, Princeton PD & Fire Departments, Princeton Public Library and downtown businesses for their support and cooperation.

