Bluefield, W.Va. residents continue cleanup efforts

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield, West Virginia was one of the hardest hit areas after heavy rainfall on Memorial Day. Areas like Thorn and Larch Streets saw some of the worst flooding.

One woman on Larch Street says she had to be rafted away from her home due to the amount of water in her basement. She says appliances like her furnace and water heater are destroyed. Charles Brannen lives on Thorn Street and says the flooding also took its toll on his property.

“My jeep, I had it parked at the top of the driveway which I always park up there so the water didn’t get that high. But the camper is ruined, everything in the basement. My furnace, the washer, dryer, at least one freezer the other one may be okay,” said Brannen.

Brannen says he’s lived in his home for the last four years and has never seen it flood like it did. He says he and a neighbor worked to unclog nearby drains. With most of the water gone he says it’s going to be a slow process to clean out his basement.

“I’ve still got a lot of clean up to do over there. It’s going to take a while to get all the stuff out because everything. I don’t know if you’ve ever seen a basement that water has come up in. It doesn’t matter how neat everything was stacked and how it was put in and whatever. Everything gets flipped over,” said Brennan.

The American Red Cross is going door to door assisting people in any way they can. Mercer County’s director of emergency management says it’s estimated that at least 500 homes in Bluefield were affected by flooding.

“We’ll be over here in the City of Bluefield for the majority of the day. Obviously looking through and working with the fire department and city administration. Looking at areas of the city that were affected and then we’ll continue on through the county through the remainder of the week,” said Keith Gunnoe.

Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson says crews have been working to clean up areas like the city park and the Midway tunnel. He says they’ve made good progress so far and the city is offering resources to help with the clean up effort.

“With the amount of water that was there yesterday evening we had everything pretty much opened up and moving. I greatly appreciate that. The Red Cross has gone around so far in our assessments and have provided clean up kits we also have some at the Bluefield Fire Department so folks that need those items and we will get more tomorrow and the subsequent days,” said Marson.

If you have flood damage to report you can contact the Mercer County Office of Emergency Management at 304-487-8448.

