Better weather in the cards today as we dry up

After back-to-back days of heavy rainfall in the Two Virginias, we have broken another record. Yesterday in Bluefield, WV, official rain gauges recorded 2.94 inches of rain, which breaks the previous record set in 1976 of 1.02 inches.

Rainfall records were broken yesterday. (WVVA WEATHER)

Today, a lot of the high water is receding, though some areas may still see some standing water. Remember, if you encounter a flooded roadway do not drive through it. Turn around, don’t drown. Some areas of note are along the Bluestone River in the Spanishburg area of Mercer County.

River levels were lowering at 6 AM this morning, though some are still running high. (WVVA WEATHER)

This leads to a Flood Warning in effect for that part of Mercer County until 11 AM this morning.

A Flood Warning is in effect for parts of Mercer County (WVVA WEATHER)

We are also seeing some dense fog this morning in our western counties due to the rain and warm temperatures, so use caution on the roads.

Dense Fog is possible this morning across the Two Virginias (WVVA WEATHER)

Some good news today though, we are looking at much drier weather throughout the afternoon. We might still see a few isolated rain showers this morning and early afternoon, but most of us will stay dry. The rain is mainly looking to stay along the southern portions of our area. Temperatures will be topping off in the low to mid 70s.

Today is looking to be a lot drier. (WVVA WEATHER)

As we head into Wednesday, we will see more of the same dry weather. A slight chance of a rain shower is possible, though once again most of us will remain dry. Temperatures will begin climbing into the later parts of the week, until we end up with temperatures near 80 degrees.

