Better weather in the cards today as we dry up

Temperatures will be reaching into the 70s by the end of the day.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After back-to-back days of heavy rainfall in the Two Virginias, we have broken another record. Yesterday in Bluefield, WV, official rain gauges recorded 2.94 inches of rain, which breaks the previous record set in 1976 of 1.02 inches.

Rainfall records were broken yesterday.
Rainfall records were broken yesterday.(WVVA WEATHER)

Today, a lot of the high water is receding, though some areas may still see some standing water. Remember, if you encounter a flooded roadway do not drive through it. Turn around, don’t drown. Some areas of note are along the Bluestone River in the Spanishburg area of Mercer County.

River levels were lowering at 6 AM this morning, though some are still running high.
River levels were lowering at 6 AM this morning, though some are still running high.(WVVA WEATHER)

This leads to a Flood Warning in effect for that part of Mercer County until 11 AM this morning.

A Flood Warning is in effect for parts of Mercer County
A Flood Warning is in effect for parts of Mercer County(WVVA WEATHER)

We are also seeing some dense fog this morning in our western counties due to the rain and warm temperatures, so use caution on the roads.

Dense Fog is possible this morning across the Two Virginias
Dense Fog is possible this morning across the Two Virginias(WVVA WEATHER)

Some good news today though, we are looking at much drier weather throughout the afternoon. We might still see a few isolated rain showers this morning and early afternoon, but most of us will stay dry. The rain is mainly looking to stay along the southern portions of our area. Temperatures will be topping off in the low to mid 70s.

Today is looking to be a lot drier.
Today is looking to be a lot drier.(WVVA WEATHER)

As we head into Wednesday, we will see more of the same dry weather. A slight chance of a rain shower is possible, though once again most of us will remain dry. Temperatures will begin climbing into the later parts of the week, until we end up with temperatures near 80 degrees.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in the Two Virginias (5/29/2023)
Crews respond as flooding makes many areas not passable in the Two Virginias
Flood waters surround homes of some Green Valley residents
Flood waters surround homes of some Green Valley residents
Mountain Valley Pipeline construction
Mountain Valley Pipeline acceleration included in Biden-McCarthy debt limit deal
FLOODING ON UNION STREET IN BLUEFIELD
BLUEFIELD RESIDENTS REACT TO FLOODING
Flooding causes dangerous roads in McDowell County
Flooding causes dangerous roads in McDowell County

Latest News

TEMP OUTLOOK
METEOROLOGY MONDAY: What will this Summer bring weather-wise?
Full video forecast (May 29)
RIVER LEVELS AT 5:30 PM
The heavy rain has ended, but runoff will continue to cause issues this evening
WVVA Weather