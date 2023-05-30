Better weather in the cards today as we dry up
Temperatures will be reaching into the 70s by the end of the day.
After back-to-back days of heavy rainfall in the Two Virginias, we have broken another record. Yesterday in Bluefield, WV, official rain gauges recorded 2.94 inches of rain, which breaks the previous record set in 1976 of 1.02 inches.
Today, a lot of the high water is receding, though some areas may still see some standing water. Remember, if you encounter a flooded roadway do not drive through it. Turn around, don’t drown. Some areas of note are along the Bluestone River in the Spanishburg area of Mercer County.
This leads to a Flood Warning in effect for that part of Mercer County until 11 AM this morning.
We are also seeing some dense fog this morning in our western counties due to the rain and warm temperatures, so use caution on the roads.
Some good news today though, we are looking at much drier weather throughout the afternoon. We might still see a few isolated rain showers this morning and early afternoon, but most of us will stay dry. The rain is mainly looking to stay along the southern portions of our area. Temperatures will be topping off in the low to mid 70s.
As we head into Wednesday, we will see more of the same dry weather. A slight chance of a rain shower is possible, though once again most of us will remain dry. Temperatures will begin climbing into the later parts of the week, until we end up with temperatures near 80 degrees.
Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.