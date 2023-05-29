Water rescue team evacuates elderly Ingleside couple

By Robert Castillo
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MERCER COUNTY W.Va. (WVVA) - In Ingleside a water rescue team from the Department of Natural Resources managed to evacuate an elderly couple from Blake Hollow Road just before 12:30 pm on Monday. Mercer county’s Emergency Management Director Keith Gunnoe says water was near their home and they were afraid it would get into their house.

The water rescue team made their way up the roadway and about 10 minutes later the crew made it safely back down with the couple and their dog. The team was aided by West Virginia State Police and Princeton Rescue Squad’s Water Rescue Team.

In Bluefield, Virginia the downtown area looked like a lake. Most of the roadways around it were shut down by Bluefield, Virginia police. Businesses were flooded and creeks became raging rivers. Police on scene said they were dispatched to help close the roadways at around 8 am.

College Avenue in Bluefield, West Virginia was submerged for a good part of Monday morning. Sidewalks and street signs were submerged due to downpours. Just down the road at Lotito Park it was almost unrecognizable.

Also in Bluefield, West Virginia areas like Larch Street stood no chance against raging waters. A car was seen submerged and workers from Cardinal Natural Gas waded into waist high water to turn gas off from a home. The workers were able to make out from the water safely a short time later.

Just down the street the Midway tunnel was completely filled with water. Backyards became lakes and buildings became victims from mother nature’s wrath. A doctor’s office on Stadium Drive was struck by a tree.

On nearby Bland Street a Volvo is seen submerged underwater. The Maples nursing home was also affected by flood water.

