A soggy Memorial Day will bring warmer temperatures this week

Overnight some of us got an early start to the morning as thunderstorms rolled through parts of our area. The rest of today is going to be similar in nature, with off and on rain showers.

Rain will continue this afternoon (WVVA WEATHER)

We’re going to see the most widespread rain this morning, a few rumbles of thunder are possible as well. After lunchtime, the rain will become lighter and more scattered. Temperatures this afternoon will be sitting in the upper 50s, and low to mid 60s. As we head into the evening, rain will become a little more isolated, but we could see another few thunderstorms pop up, as that low pressure begins to dissipate and move out of our region.

Today will be very wet. Not good weather for outdoor grilling (WVVA WEATHER)

We set a record for daily rainfall in Bluefield, WV yesterday, May 28th. The previous record was set in 1981, where we got 1.27 inches of rain. Yesterday we ended up getting 1.51 inches of rain.

We got a lot of rain at the Mercer County airport yesterday, so much that we broke a daily record for May 28th. (WVVA WEATHER)

All of the persistent rain the past few days could lead to some localized flooding issues in some parts of the region. We do have a marginal risk for excessive rainfall throughout the day today, so stay weather aware, especially if you live in low lying areas, or areas with poor drainage.

Today will bring about more risk of flooding. (WVVA WEATHER)

As we head into Tuesday, things will become a lot drier, though we could still see some isolated rain showers around 2 PM. Temperatures tomorrow will be a little warmer, reaching back into the upper 60s. Temps by the end of the week will be reaching into the upper 70s, some even in the low 80s.

