Mountain Valley Pipeline acceleration included in Biden-McCarthy debt limit deal

Mountain Valley Pipeline construction
Mountain Valley Pipeline construction(wdbj7)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - As President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reached a deal regarding the nation’s debt ceiling on Sunday, the bill’s text revealed a provision to expedite completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

Title 3, section 324 of the bill reads: “Expediting completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline.”

“Despite delay after delay, we continued to fight to get this critical natural gas pipeline up and running, and its inclusion in this deal is a significant victory for the future of West Virginia,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) in a statement following the news.

“I am pleased Speaker McCarthy and his leadership team see the tremendous value in completing the MVP to increase domestic energy production and drive down costs across America and especially in WV,” said Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) in a tweet following the news.

“Finally, Republicans and Democrats are coming together to finish the Mountain Valley Pipeline which will create more jobs, lower energy costs, and protect our environment. This bill is a bipartisan win for every American,” said Rep. Carol Miller (R-W.Va.) in a statement following the news.

A vote on the bill in the House of Representatives is expected by Wednesday, with a Senate vote to follow.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Turner
Tina Turner’s Mercer County legacy
A mountain lion studied by biologists in wilderness areas near Los Angeles has given birth to...
National Park Service discovers den of mountain lion kittens
It's always been Bowen's dream to make a career out of his music.
West Virginia native to take ‘America’s Got Talent’ stage
59 years ago the Ridge Runner hit the tracks for the very first time and today it returned...
Ridge Runner holds opening day for 2023
Bottles of Bud Light beer sit on a shelf at a grocery store on April 25, 2023, in Glenview, Ill.
Anheuser-Busch offering free beer after recent Bud Light backlash

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., on the House...
Biden and McCarthy reach a final deal to avoid US default and now must sell it to Congress
Event canceled.
Bluefield, W.Va. Memorial Day Ceremony at Chicory Square canceled
American Legion car show helps support Veterans
American Legion car show helps support Veterans
“Putt’ing an End to Child Abuse” golf tournament helped to raise funds for neglected and abused...
Stop the Hurt, Inc holds first golf tournament at Clearfork Valley Golf Club