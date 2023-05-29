The heavy rain has ended, but runoff will continue to cause issues this evening

Water levels should gradually recede into Tuesday
RIVER LEVELS AT 5:30 PM
By Katherine Thompson
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FLOOD WARNINGS WILL CONTINUE FOR PORTIONS OF MCDOWELL, BUCHANAN, GILES, BLAND, MERCER AND TAZEWELL COUNTIES THROUGH SUNDOWN.

FLOOD WARNING
FLOOD WARNING
Low pressure heading east will take the heaviest rain with it, but we’ll still see occasional showers and thunderstorms through the overnight hours. We’ll otherwise be cloudy still and foggy at times with low temps hovering in the 50s. Runoff will remain an issue through sundown-with flooded roads remaining possible. STAY SAFE!

Tonight
Tomorrow will bring drier weather and partly cloudy skies. We’ll still see a few hit-or-miss showers thanks to a stalled frontal boundary, but the flood and severe threat will be nil this time around. We’ll be a bit warmer tomorrow as well with high temps in the upper 60s and 70s.

TUESDAY
Tuesday night looks partly cloudy and mild with lows in the 50s.

CHANCE OF RAIN
The rest of this week will be warm and muggy, with highs in the 70s and 80s. We’ll see hit or miss pop-up showers and t-storms on and off through the rest of this week- though no day looks like a wash-out or as wet as we were over the past few days.

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

