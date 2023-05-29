Flooding causes dangerous roads in McDowell County

JENKINJONES, W.Va. (WVVA) -The flooding across the Two Virginias continues in McDowell County as the water impacts drivers. The Jenkinjones area near Anawalt, West Virginia had its roadways severely affected by the flooding, with several fallen trees and muddy rivers creating hazardous conditions. One overflowing river caused a road to become almost impossible to cross. We spoke to people in Jenkinjones who say the overflowing roadway makes them feel trapped without a safe exit from the coal town.

