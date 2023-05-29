Flooding causes dangerous roads in McDowell County

Fallen trees and rising rivers create hazards for drivers in the Jenkinjones area
By Clayton McChesney
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JENKINJONES, W.Va. (WVVA) -The flooding across the Two Virginias continues in McDowell County as the water impacts drivers. The Jenkinjones area near Anawalt, West Virginia had its roadways severely affected by the flooding, with several fallen trees and muddy rivers creating hazardous conditions. One overflowing river caused a road to become almost impossible to cross. We spoke to people in Jenkinjones who say the overflowing roadway makes them feel trapped without a safe exit from the coal town.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in the Two Virginias (5/29/2023)
Crews respond as flooding makes many areas not passable in the Two Virginias
Tina Turner
Tina Turner’s Mercer County legacy
A mountain lion studied by biologists in wilderness areas near Los Angeles has given birth to...
National Park Service discovers den of mountain lion kittens
Mountain Valley Pipeline construction
Mountain Valley Pipeline acceleration included in Biden-McCarthy debt limit deal
It's always been Bowen's dream to make a career out of his music.
West Virginia native to take ‘America’s Got Talent’ stage

Latest News

Mercer County Board of Education offices
Mercer County Schools closed on Tuesday due to flooding
Flood waters surround homes of some Green Valley residents
Flood waters surround homes of some Green Valley residents
Water rescue team evacuates an elderly couple by raft in Ingleside
Water rescue team evacuates elderly Ingleside couple
FLOODING ON UNION STREET IN BLUEFIELD
BLUEFIELD RESIDENTS REACT TO FLOODING